Quick Service Restaurants IT Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Quick Service Restaurants IT in Global, including the following market information:

Global Quick Service Restaurants IT Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Quick Service Restaurants IT market was valued at 14600 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 23350 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Quick Service Restaurants IT include Abcom Pty Ltd., CAKE Corporation, Delphi Display Systems Inc., GoFrugal Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Microsoft, Oracle Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, VeriFone Systems, Inc. and Restaurant Service Solutions and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Quick Service Restaurants IT companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Quick Service Restaurants IT Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Quick Service Restaurants IT Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

åÊ

    • Hardware

 

    • Software

 

    • Service

åÊ

åÊ

Global Quick Service Restaurants IT Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Quick Service Restaurants IT Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

åÊ

    • Large Fast Food Restaurant

 

    • Small and Medium-sized Fast Food Restaurants

åÊ

åÊ

Global Quick Service Restaurants IT Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Quick Service Restaurants IT Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

åÊ

    • North America

 

    • US

 

    • Canada

 

    • Mexico

 

    • Europe

 

    • Germany

 

    • France

 

    • U.K.

 

    • Italy

 

    • Russia

 

    • Nordic Countries

 

    • Benelux

 

    • Rest of Europe

 

    • Asia

 

    • China

 

    • Japan

 

    • South Korea

 

    • Southeast Asia

 

    • India

 

    • Rest of Asia

 

    • South America

 

    • Brazil

 

    • Argentina

 

    • Rest of South America

 

    • Middle East & Africa

 

    • Turkey

 

    • Israel

 

    • Saudi Arabia

 

    • UAE

 

    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

åÊ

åÊ

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

åÊ

    • Key companies Quick Service Restaurants IT revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

 

    • Key companies Quick Service Restaurants IT revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

åÊ

åÊ

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

åÊ

    • Abcom Pty Ltd.

 

    • CAKE Corporation

 

    • Delphi Display Systems Inc.

 

    • GoFrugal Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

 

    • Microsoft

 

    • Oracle Corporation

 

    • Panasonic Corporation

 

    • VeriFone Systems, Inc.

 

    • Restaurant Service Solutions

 

    • NCR

åÊ

åÊ

Table of content

åÊ

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Quick Service Restaurants IT Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Quick Service Restaurants IT Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Quick Service Restaurants IT Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Quick Service Restaurants IT Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Quick Service Restaurants IT Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Quick Service Restaurants IT Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Quick Service Restaurants IT Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Quick Service Restaurants IT Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Quick Service Restaurants IT Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Quick Service Restaurants IT Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Quick Service Restaurants IT Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Quick Service Restaurants IT Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Quick Servic

åÊ

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
åÊ

