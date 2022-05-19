E-Pharmacy Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

E-Pharmacy refers to the existence of an online pharmacy that offers medical care providers the ability to prescribe medications for patients online. These medications can then be delivered to patients without ever requiring them to leave the confines of their homes. In some, cases prescriptions can be filled without a physician ever having physical contact with the patient.

This report contains market size and forecasts of E-Pharmacy in Global, including the following market information:

Global E-Pharmacy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global E-Pharmacy market was valued at 69570 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 175730 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of E-Pharmacy include Domzdrowia.pl SA, MediSave, CVS Health Corporation, Rowlands Pharmacy, Walgreens and Giant Eagle Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the E-Pharmacy companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global E-Pharmacy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global E-Pharmacy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-premise



Cloud-based



Global E-Pharmacy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global E-Pharmacy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial



Home



Global E-Pharmacy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global E-Pharmacy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies E-Pharmacy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies E-Pharmacy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Domzdrowia.pl SA



MediSave



CVS Health Corporation



Rowlands Pharmacy



Walgreens



Giant Eagle Inc.



Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 E-Pharmacy Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global E-Pharmacy Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global E-Pharmacy Overall Market Size

2.1 Global E-Pharmacy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global E-Pharmacy Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top E-Pharmacy Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global E-Pharmacy Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global E-Pharmacy Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 E-Pharmacy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies E-Pharmacy Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 E-Pharmacy Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 E-Pharmacy Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 E-Pharmacy Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global E-Pharmacy Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 On-premise

4.1.3 Cloud-based

4.2 By Type – Global E-Phar

