Color Tunable Products Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Color-Tunable products are defined as products whose Correlated Color Temperature (CCT) can be adjusted via an input control of any type and whose chromaticity approximately follows the blackbody locus, providing white light at all input configurations.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Color Tunable Products in global, including the following market information:
- Global Color Tunable Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Color Tunable Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Color Tunable Products companies in 2021 (%)
The global Color Tunable Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Incandescent and Halogen Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Color Tunable Products include Philips, Schneider Electric, ABB, GE, Panasonic, Legrand, Osram, Honeywell International and Acuity Brands Lighting, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Color Tunable Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Color Tunable Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Color Tunable Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Incandescent and Halogen
- Fluorescent
- LED
- HID
Global Color Tunable Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Color Tunable Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential
- Commercial
Global Color Tunable Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Color Tunable Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Color Tunable Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Color Tunable Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Color Tunable Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Color Tunable Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Philips
- Schneider Electric
- ABB
- GE
- Panasonic
- Legrand
- Osram
- Honeywell International
- Acuity Brands Lighting
- Eaton
- Hubbell Lighting
- Lutron Electronics
- Leviton
- Lite-Puter Enterprise
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Color Tunable Products Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Color Tunable Products Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Color Tunable Products Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Color Tunable Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Color Tunable Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Color Tunable Products Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Color Tunable Products Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Color Tunable Products Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Color Tunable Products Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Color Tunable Products Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Color Tunable Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Color Tunable Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Color Tunable Products Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Color Tunable Products Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Color Tunable Products Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Color Tunable Products Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
