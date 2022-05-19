Technology

Smart Office Solutions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A smart office is a workplace where modern technology is leveraged to help employees work smarter, better, and faster. Typically, a smart office solution consists of a suite of technologies that connect with the employees, the building and existing IT infrastructure to achieve these goals.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Office Solutions in Global, including the following market information:

Global Smart Office Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Smart Office Solutions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Smart Security Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Smart Office Solutions include Johnson Controls International, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Signify NV (Philips), United Technologies Corp, ABB, Emerson, NXP and Infineon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Smart Office Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Smart Office Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Smart Office Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

    • Smart Security Systems

 

    • Smart Ems

 

    • HVAC Control Systems

 

    • Smart Lighting Solutions

 

    • Audio-video Conferencing Systems

Global Smart Office Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Smart Office Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

    • Large Enterprise

 

    • SME

Global Smart Office Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Smart Office Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

    • North America

 

    • US

 

    • Canada

 

    • Mexico

 

    • Europe

 

    • Germany

 

    • France

 

    • U.K.

 

    • Italy

 

    • Russia

 

    • Nordic Countries

 

    • Benelux

 

    • Rest of Europe

 

    • Asia

 

    • China

 

    • Japan

 

    • South Korea

 

    • Southeast Asia

 

    • India

 

    • Rest of Asia

 

    • South America

 

    • Brazil

 

    • Argentina

 

    • Rest of South America

 

    • Middle East & Africa

 

    • Turkey

 

    • Israel

 

    • Saudi Arabia

 

    • UAE

 

    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

    • Key companies Smart Office Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

 

    • Key companies Smart Office Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

    • Johnson Controls International

 

    • Schneider Electric

 

    • Siemens

 

    • Signify NV (Philips)

 

    • United Technologies Corp

 

    • ABB

 

    • Emerson

 

    • NXP

 

    • Infineon

 

    • Marvell

 

    • Cisco

 

    • Microsoft

 

    • Google

 

    • Huawei

 

    • ZTE

 

    • Exela Technologies

 

    • Sony

 

    • Rigado, Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Smart Office Solutions Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Smart Office Solutions Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Smart Office Solutions Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Smart Office Solutions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Smart Office Solutions Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Smart Office Solutions Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Smart Office Solutions Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Smart Office Solutions Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Office Solutions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Smart Office Solutions Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Office Solutions Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smart Office Solutions Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Office Solutions Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
