Plant-Based Chicken Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plant-Based Chicken in global, including the following market information:

Global Plant-Based Chicken Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Plant-Based Chicken Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kilotons)

Global top five Plant-Based Chicken companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plant-Based Chicken market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Soy-based Chicken Alternatives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plant-Based Chicken include ConAgra Foods, Turtle Island Foods, McCain Foods, Amy’s Kitchen, Atlantic Natural Foods, Nestl USA, The Hain Celestial Group, Beyond Meat and Pacific Foods of Oregon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plant-Based Chicken manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plant-Based Chicken Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilotons)

Global Plant-Based Chicken Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Soy-based Chicken Alternatives

Mycoprotein Chicken Alternatives

Wheat-based Chicken Alternatives

Other

Global Plant-Based Chicken Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilotons)

Global Plant-Based Chicken Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Vegetarian

Non-vegetarian

Global Plant-Based Chicken Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilotons)

Global Plant-Based Chicken Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plant-Based Chicken revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plant-Based Chicken revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plant-Based Chicken sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kilotons)

Key companies Plant-Based Chicken sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ConAgra Foods

Turtle Island Foods

McCain Foods

Amy’s Kitchen

Atlantic Natural Foods

Nestl USA

The Hain Celestial Group

Beyond Meat

Pacific Foods of Oregon

Monde Nissin Corporation

Kellogg Company

Fry Group Foods

Nasoya Foods

Hgli Holding (Bell Food Group)

The Kraft Heinz Company

VBites Food

Lightlife Foods

Schouten Europe

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plant-Based Chicken Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Plant-Based Chicken Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Plant-Based Chicken Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Plant-Based Chicken Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Plant-Based Chicken Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Plant-Based Chicken Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plant-Based Chicken Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Plant-Based Chicken Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Plant-Based Chicken Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Plant-Based Chicken Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Plant-Based Chicken Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plant-Based Chicken Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Plant-Based Chicken Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plant-Based Chicken Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plant-Based Chicken Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plant-Based Chicken Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type

