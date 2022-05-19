Luxury Cosmetics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cosmetics with the highest value/quality ratio.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Luxury Cosmetics in global, including the following market information:

Global Luxury Cosmetics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Luxury Cosmetics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Luxury Cosmetics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Luxury Cosmetics market was valued at 47340 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 58470 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Makeup Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Luxury Cosmetics include NARS, Lancome, Dior Beauty, Laura Mercier, Charlotte Tilbury, Estee Lauder, Chanel, L’OREAL and Tatcha, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Luxury Cosmetics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Luxury Cosmetics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Luxury Cosmetics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Makeup



Skin Care Products



Perfume



Global Luxury Cosmetics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Luxury Cosmetics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Women



Men



Global Luxury Cosmetics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Luxury Cosmetics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Luxury Cosmetics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Luxury Cosmetics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Luxury Cosmetics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)



Key companies Luxury Cosmetics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)



Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NARS



Lancome



Dior Beauty



Laura Mercier



Charlotte Tilbury



Estee Lauder



Chanel



L’OREAL



Tatcha



Pat McGrath



Guerlain



Armani



Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Luxury Cosmetics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Luxury Cosmetics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Luxury Cosmetics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Luxury Cosmetics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Luxury Cosmetics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Luxury Cosmetics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Luxury Cosmetics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Luxury Cosmetics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Luxury Cosmetics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Luxury Cosmetics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Luxury Cosmetics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Luxury Cosmetics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Luxury Cosmetics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury Cosmetics Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Luxury Cosmetics Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury Cosmetics Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Luxury Cosmetics Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

