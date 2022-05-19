Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Medical disposable examination gloves are gloves used in medical examinations and procedures to help prevent contamination between caregivers. The gloves are made of different polymers including latex, nitrile rubber, vinyl and neoprene.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Disposable Exam Gloves in global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pairs)

Global top five Medical Disposable Exam Gloves companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Disposable Exam Gloves market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Nitrile Gloves Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Disposable Exam Gloves include Top Glove, Hartalega, Ansell, Medline, Semperit, Supermax, YTY GROUP, Cardinal Health and Medicom, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical Disposable Exam Gloves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)

Global Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Nitrile Gloves

Latex Gloves

PVC Gloves

Others

Global Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)

Global Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinics

Medical Institution

Other

Global Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)

Global Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Disposable Exam Gloves revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Disposable Exam Gloves revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medical Disposable Exam Gloves sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pairs)

Key companies Medical Disposable Exam Gloves sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Top Glove

Hartalega

Ansell

Medline

Semperit

Supermax

YTY GROUP

Cardinal Health

Medicom

ARISTA

KIRGEN

Kossan

HL Rubber Industries

Rubbercare

Bluesail

Jaysun Glove

Jiangsu Cureguard Glove

Shangdong Yuyuan

Zhanjiang jiali

Motex

Ningbo Tianshun

Qingdao Heli

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Players in Global Market

