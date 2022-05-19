Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Medical disposable examination gloves are gloves used in medical examinations and procedures to help prevent contamination between caregivers. The gloves are made of different polymers including latex, nitrile rubber, vinyl and neoprene.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Disposable Exam Gloves in global, including the following market information:
- Global Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pairs)
- Global top five Medical Disposable Exam Gloves companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Disposable Exam Gloves market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Nitrile Gloves Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Disposable Exam Gloves include Top Glove, Hartalega, Ansell, Medline, Semperit, Supermax, YTY GROUP, Cardinal Health and Medicom, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Disposable Exam Gloves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)
Global Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Nitrile Gloves
- Latex Gloves
- PVC Gloves
- Others
Global Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)
Global Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Clinics
- Medical Institution
- Other
Global Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)
Global Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Medical Disposable Exam Gloves revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Medical Disposable Exam Gloves revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Medical Disposable Exam Gloves sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pairs)
- Key companies Medical Disposable Exam Gloves sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Top Glove
- Hartalega
- Ansell
- Medline
- Semperit
- Supermax
- YTY GROUP
- Cardinal Health
- Medicom
- ARISTA
- KIRGEN
- Kossan
- HL Rubber Industries
- Rubbercare
- Bluesail
- Jaysun Glove
- Jiangsu Cureguard Glove
- Shangdong Yuyuan
- Zhanjiang jiali
- Motex
- Ningbo Tianshun
- Qingdao Heli
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Disposable Exam Gloves Players in Global Market
