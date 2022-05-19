Smart Education and Learning Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Education and Learning Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Smart Education and Learning Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
The global Smart Education and Learning Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Smart Education and Learning Software include IBM, Adobe, Oracle, SAP, Cisco Systems, Blackboard, Educomp Solutions, Mcgraw-Hill Education and Niit, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Smart Education and Learning Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment:
Global Smart Education and Learning Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Smart Education and Learning Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
Global Smart Education and Learning Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Smart Education and Learning Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Academic
- Corporate
- Others
Global Smart Education and Learning Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Smart Education and Learning Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Smart Education and Learning Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Smart Education and Learning Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- IBM
- Adobe
- Oracle
- SAP
- Cisco Systems
- Blackboard
- Educomp Solutions
- Mcgraw-Hill Education
- Niit
- Pearson
- Desire2learn Corporation
- Sumtotal Systems
- Smart Technologies
- Ellucian Company
- MPS Limited
- Saba Software
