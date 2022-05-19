Global Dry Ice Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Dry Ice market was valued at 1140.13 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.02% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The Dry Ice market covers Food Grade, Industry Grade, etc. The typical players include Linde, Air Liquide, Messer Group, SOL Group, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, etc. Dry ice is the solid form of carbon dioxide. It is colourless, odourless, non-flammable, and slightly acidic. Dry ice made by liquid CO2 to which is expanded to produce CO2 snow and then compressing it into conveniently sized dry ice blocks and pellets. Dry ice is mainly used for food preservation, machine blast cleaning and other fields.The global key Dry Ice manufacturers include Linde, Air Liquide, etc. Geographically, APAC is the fastest-growing region, especially China, which plays a more important role in the world. Dry ice refers to a type of ice that is used as a refrigerant to keep things cold in medical and food industries and generate clouds of smoke in stage shows in entertainment industry. It is a form of solid carbon dioxide that does not leave any residue. It is called dry ice because of the process of sublimation, where upon heated it changes directly into a gas instead of melting into liquid.

By Market Verdors:

Linde

Air Liquide

Messer Group

SOL Group

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Polar Ice

Air Products (ACP)

Hunan Kaimeite Gases

By Types:

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

By Applications:

Food & Beverage

Industry Cleaning

Entertainment Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis : The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis : The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends : Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers : Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Dry Ice Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Dry Ice Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Food Grade

1.4.3 Industrial Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Dry Ice Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Food & Beverage

1.5.3 Industry Cleaning

1.5.4 Entertainment Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Dry Ice Market

1.8.1 Global Dry Ice Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Dry Ice Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Dry Ice Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Dry Ice Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Dry Ice Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Dry Ice Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Dry Ice Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Dry Ice Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Dry Ice Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

