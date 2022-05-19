Sewer Scope Inspections Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The purpose of a sewer scope inspection is to determine the condition of the property’s sewer line and to determine if the system is functioning as designed.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sewer Scope Inspections in Global, including the following market information:
Global Sewer Scope Inspections Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sewer Scope Inspections market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Mini Camera Inspection Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sewer Scope Inspections include Soil Solutions, Scott Home Inspection, Nonprofit Home Inspections, Elevated Home Inspections, US Inspect, AmeriSpec (ServiceMaster), Sterling Inspection Group, The Inspection Boys and IM Home Inspection, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sewer Scope Inspections companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Sewer Scope Inspections Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Sewer Scope Inspections Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Mini Camera Inspection
- Visual Inspection
- Other
Global Sewer Scope Inspections Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Sewer Scope Inspections Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Housing
- Commercial Building
- Other
Global Sewer Scope Inspections Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Sewer Scope Inspections Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Sewer Scope Inspections revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Sewer Scope Inspections revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Soil Solutions
- Scott Home Inspection
- Nonprofit Home Inspections
- Elevated Home Inspections
- US Inspect
- AmeriSpec (ServiceMaster)
- Sterling Inspection Group
- The Inspection Boys
- IM Home Inspection
- Elite Inspections
- PacWest Home Inspections
- Dwell Inspect Arizona
- Trademark Home Inspection
- Perspective Property Inspections
