Quaternary Ammonium Biocides Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Quaternary ammoniumdirevatives represent widely used cationicbiocidesthat persist in natural environments.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Quaternary Ammonium Biocides in global, including the following market information:

Global Quaternary Ammonium Biocides Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Quaternary Ammonium Biocides Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Quaternary Ammonium Biocides companies in 2021 (%)

The global Quaternary Ammonium Biocides market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dodecyl Trimethyl Ammonium Chloride Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Quaternary Ammonium Biocides include Lonza, Dow Microbial Control, Troy Corporation, ICL-IP, Lanxess, BASF, ThorGmbh, Clariant and AkzoNobel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Quaternary Ammonium Biocides manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Quaternary Ammonium Biocides Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Quaternary Ammonium Biocides Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Dodecyl Trimethyl Ammonium Chloride
  • Dodecyl Dimethyl Benzyl Ammonium Chloride
  • Bromo-Geramium
  • Others

Global Quaternary Ammonium Biocides Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Quaternary Ammonium Biocides Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Water Treatment
  • Paintings & Coatings
  • Wood Preservation
  • Personal Care
  • Food & Beverage
  • Oil & Gas
  • Others

Global Quaternary Ammonium Biocides Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Quaternary Ammonium Biocides Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Quaternary Ammonium Biocides revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Quaternary Ammonium Biocides revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Quaternary Ammonium Biocides sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
  • Key companies Quaternary Ammonium Biocides sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Lonza
  • Dow Microbial Control
  • Troy Corporation
  • ICL-IP
  • Lanxess
  • BASF
  • ThorGmbh
  • Clariant
  • AkzoNobel
  • Ecolab
  • Albemarle
  • Kemira
  • Baker Hughes
  • Bio Chemical
  • Xingyuan Chemistry

