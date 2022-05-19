Osteoarthritis Drugs Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Osteoarthritis, the most common type of arthritis, is a leading cause of disability. It is a chronic, progressive degenerative joint disease, which is characterized by gradual destruction of the articular cartilage, hypertrophy of the bone margins, and a series of biochemical and morphological changes in the synovial membrane and joint capsule. This results in pain and loss of movement. Medicines for Osteoarthritis Pain are available as pills, syrups, creams or lotions, or they are injected into a joint, including analgesics, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, corticosteroids, hyaluronic acid, and phase III drugs.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Osteoarthritis Drugs in global, including the following market information:
Global Osteoarthritis Drugs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Osteoarthritis Drugs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Osteoarthritis Drugs companies in 2021 (%)
The global Osteoarthritis Drugs market was valued at 5636 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7570.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Oral Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Osteoarthritis Drugs include Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi and Flexion Therapeutics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Osteoarthritis Drugs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Osteoarthritis Drugs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Osteoarthritis Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Oral
- Injection
- External
Global Osteoarthritis Drugs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Osteoarthritis Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
Global Osteoarthritis Drugs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Osteoarthritis Drugs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Osteoarthritis Drugs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Osteoarthritis Drugs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Osteoarthritis Drugs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Osteoarthritis Drugs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Johnson & Johnson
- Pfizer
- Eli Lilly
- Abbott
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Sanofi
- Flexion Therapeutics
