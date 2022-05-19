Water Treatment Biocides Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Water Treatment Biocides is widely used in circulating cooling water systems in petroleum, chemical, electric power and other industries
This report contains market size and forecasts of Water Treatment Biocides in global, including the following market information:
Global Water Treatment Biocides Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Water Treatment Biocides Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Water Treatment Biocides companies in 2021 (%)
The global Water Treatment Biocides market was valued at 3914.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5245.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Quaternary Ammonium Salt Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Water Treatment Biocides include Lonza, Dow Microbial Control, Troy Corporation, ICL-IP, Lanxess, BASF, ThorGmbh, Clariant and AkzoNobel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Water Treatment Biocides manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Water Treatment Biocides Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Water Treatment Biocides Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Quaternary Ammonium Salt
- Isothiazolinone
- Chlorine Dioxide Solution
- Others
Global Water Treatment Biocides Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Water Treatment Biocides Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Municipal
- Power
- Oil & Gas
- Mining
- Chemical
- Food & Beverage
- Pulp & Paper
- Others
Global Water Treatment Biocides Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Water Treatment Biocides Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Water Treatment Biocides revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Water Treatment Biocides revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Water Treatment Biocides sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Water Treatment Biocides sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Lonza
- Dow Microbial Control
- Troy Corporation
- ICL-IP
- Lanxess
- BASF
- ThorGmbh
- Clariant
- AkzoNobel
- Ecolab
- Albemarle
- Kemira
- Baker Hughes
- Bio Chemical
- Xingyuan Chemistry
