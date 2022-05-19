Residential Wood Flooring Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Residential Wood Flooring in global, including the following market information:
Global Residential Wood Flooring Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Residential Wood Flooring Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Square Meter)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
Global top five Residential Wood Flooring companies in 2021 (%)
The global Residential Wood Flooring market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single-layer Wood Flooring Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Residential Wood Flooring include Mohawk, Armstrong, Beasley, Solidwood, Somerset, Giant Floors, Hadleigh Timber, Lamett and Direct Wood Flooring, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Residential Wood Flooring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Residential Wood Flooring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Square Meter)
Global Residential Wood Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Single-layer Wood Flooring
- Multi-layer Wood Flooring
Global Residential Wood Flooring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Square Meter)
Global Residential Wood Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Apartment
- Villa
- Other
Global Residential Wood Flooring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Square Meter)
Global Residential Wood Flooring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Residential Wood Flooring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Residential Wood Flooring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Residential Wood Flooring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Square Meter)
- Key companies Residential Wood Flooring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Mohawk
- Armstrong
- Beasley
- Solidwood
- Somerset
- Giant Floors
- Hadleigh Timber
- Lamett
- Direct Wood Flooring
- Jiusheng floor
- Anxin Flooring
- YangZi Flooring
- Green Floor
- Yihua
- Vandyck
- Kentier
- Gloria
- Der
