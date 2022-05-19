Bromo-Geramium Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bromo-Geramium, also known as Benzalkonium bromide, is used as a disinfectant preservative in medicine. Industrially, this product is a commonly used cationic surfactant, which has both sterilization and detergency efficacy.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bromo-Geramium in global, including the following market information:

Global Bromo-Geramium Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bromo-Geramium Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Bromo-Geramium companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bromo-Geramium market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Medical Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bromo-Geramium include KLK OLEO, MR Pharma, Taicang Pharmaceutical Factory, Henan Kangxing and Luoyang Tianmeng, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bromo-Geramium manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Bromo-Geramium Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Bromo-Geramium Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Medical Grade

Industrial Grade

Global Bromo-Geramium Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Bromo-Geramium Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Preservative

Biocide

Others

Global Bromo-Geramium Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Bromo-Geramium Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bromo-Geramium revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bromo-Geramium revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bromo-Geramium sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Bromo-Geramium sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

KLK OLEO

MR Pharma

Taicang Pharmaceutical Factory

Henan Kangxing

Luoyang Tianmeng

