Trailer Wheel Rims Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Wheel Rim is a hoop attached to the outer ends of the spokes of the wheel that holds the tire and tube. It makes up the outer circular design of the wheel on which the inside edge of the tire is mounted on vehicles.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Trailer Wheel Rims in global, including the following market information:

Global Trailer Wheel Rims Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Trailer Wheel Rims Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Trailer Wheel Rims companies in 2021 (%)

The global Trailer Wheel Rims market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

8-10 Inch Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Trailer Wheel Rims include JBH Wheels, Treadway, Burquip, Vlukon, Maxion Wheels, Global Wheel, Dexstar Wheel, JS Wheels and RIMEX and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Trailer Wheel Rims manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Trailer Wheel Rims Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Trailer Wheel Rims Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • 8-10 Inch
  • 10-14 Inch
  • Above 14 Inch
  • Other

Global Trailer Wheel Rims Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Trailer Wheel Rims Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • OEMs
  • Aftermarkets

Global Trailer Wheel Rims Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Trailer Wheel Rims Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Trailer Wheel Rims revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Trailer Wheel Rims revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Trailer Wheel Rims sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Trailer Wheel Rims sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • JBH Wheels
  • Treadway
  • Burquip
  • Vlukon
  • Maxion Wheels
  • Global Wheel
  • Dexstar Wheel
  • JS Wheels
  • RIMEX
  • Tinmy Wheel Rim Factory

