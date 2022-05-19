Technology

Pyrite Ore Derived Sulfuric Acid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sulfuric acid can be prepared in different ways, from sulfur, pyrite, or from metal smelters.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pyrite Ore Derived Sulfuric Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global Pyrite Ore Derived Sulfuric Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pyrite Ore Derived Sulfuric Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Pyrite Ore Derived Sulfuric Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pyrite Ore Derived Sulfuric Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

General Type Sulfuric Acid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pyrite Ore Derived Sulfuric Acid include OCP, Mosaic, PotashCorp (Nutrien), Aurubis, Rio Tinto Kennecott, PhosAgro, EuroChem, Tunisian Chemical Group (GCT) and PPC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pyrite Ore Derived Sulfuric Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Pyrite Ore Derived Sulfuric Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pyrite Ore Derived Sulfuric Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • General Type Sulfuric Acid
  • High Purity Sulfuric Acid

Global Pyrite Ore Derived Sulfuric Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pyrite Ore Derived Sulfuric Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Fertilizers
  • Metal Processing
  • Pulp & Paper
  • Fiber
  • Other

Global Pyrite Ore Derived Sulfuric Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pyrite Ore Derived Sulfuric Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Pyrite Ore Derived Sulfuric Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Pyrite Ore Derived Sulfuric Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Pyrite Ore Derived Sulfuric Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Pyrite Ore Derived Sulfuric Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • OCP
  • Mosaic
  • PotashCorp (Nutrien)
  • Aurubis
  • Rio Tinto Kennecott
  • PhosAgro
  • EuroChem
  • Tunisian Chemical Group (GCT)
  • PPC
  • IFFCO
  • Yuntianhua
  • Tonngling Nonferrous Metals Group
  • Kailin Group
  • Jiangxi Copper Corporation
  • Jinchuan Group
  • Hubei Yihua
  • Hubei Xinyangfeng Fertilizer
  • Wylton
  • Lomon Corporation
  • Xiang Feng Group

