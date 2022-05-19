Dry Etch Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An Dry Etch System shapes the thin film into a desired patterns using reaction gases (such as fluorocarbons, oxygen, chlorine, boron trichloride; sometimes with addition of nitrogen, argon, helium and other gases). There are three types of dry etching (e.g., plasma etching): chemical reactions (by using reactive plasma or gases), physical removal (generally by momentum transfer), and a combination of chemical reactions and physical removal. Common types of dry etching are reactive ion etchinging and deep reactive ion etching. The dry etching process typically etches directionally or anisotropically.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dry Etch Systems in global, including the following market information:
Global Dry Etch Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Dry Etch Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Dry Etch Systems companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dry Etch Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Reactive Ion Etching (RIE) Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dry Etch Systems include ULVAC, Hitachi High-Technologies, Plasma-Therm, SPTS Technologies, Samco Inc., NAURA Microelectronics, Plasma Etch and YAC Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dry Etch Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Dry Etch Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Dry Etch Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Reactive Ion Etching (RIE) Systems
- Deep Reactive Ion Etching (DRIE) Systems
Global Dry Etch Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Dry Etch Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Semiconductor Industry
- Medical Industry
- Electronics & Microelectronics
- Others
Global Dry Etch Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Dry Etch Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Dry Etch Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Dry Etch Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Dry Etch Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Dry Etch Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ULVAC
- Hitachi High-Technologies
- Plasma-Therm
- SPTS Technologies
- Samco Inc.
- NAURA Microelectronics
- Plasma Etch
- YAC Corporation
