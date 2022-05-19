Cloud Applications Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A cloud application, or cloud app, is a software program where cloud-based and local components work together. This model relies on remote servers for processing logic that is accessed through a web browser with a continual internet connection.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cloud Applications in Global, including the following market information:

Global Cloud Applications Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cloud Applications market was valued at 72200 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 152790 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

E-mail Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cloud Applications include AWS, Microsoft, Salesforce, Oracle, SAP, Google, Workday, Adobe and IBM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cloud Applications companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Cloud Applications Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cloud Applications Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

E-mail

File Storage

File Sharing

Customer Relationship Management

Other

Global Cloud Applications Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cloud Applications Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

BFSI

Manufacturing

Government and Public Sector

Telecommunications

Other

Global Cloud Applications Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Cloud Applications Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cloud Applications revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cloud Applications revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AWS

Microsoft

Salesforce

Oracle

SAP

Google

Workday

Adobe

IBM

Infor (Koch Industries)

Sage Group

Intuit

Epicor

Cisco Systems

ServiceNow

OpenText

Box

Zoho

Citrix

LogMeIn

Upland Software

