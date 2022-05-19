Global Composite Filling in Dental Restoration Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Composite Filling in Dental Restoration market was valued at 82.75 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.88% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Dental restoration includes a variety of dental procedures used to restore the function of a tooth by replacing missing or damaged tooth structure. A composite filling is also known as a tooth colored filling since the material used in the filling can be closely matched to the color of your teeth. Composite fillings provide durability for small to medium cavities. They are also particularly well suited for treating front or highly visible teeth because of their natural look. A composite filling can be used to restore a cavity in a decaying tooth, to repair a chipped tooth or broken tooth, to replace amalgam fillings or for decreasing the gap between teeth with dental bonding.3M, Dentsply Sirona, Envista Holdings are the top 3 manufacturers held about 46.55% of the market share in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

3M ESPE



Dentsply Sirona



Envista Holdings



Mitsui Chemicals



Ivoclar Vivadent



Coltene



VOCO



Ultradent



GC Corporation



DenMat



Shofu

By Types:

Resin-based Composites



Poly-acid Modified Composites

By Applications:

Hospitals



Dental Clinics

