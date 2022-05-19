Longevity and Anti-senescence Therapy Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aging is a natural process, yixue anti-aging, refers to some with inhibition, delay the aging process of the body, can promote the overall health, make the body in the genetic factors within the life limit to maintain a better intelligence and physical strength.Aging, however much you may be reluctant to do it, is a natural part of life.Skin can appear as the lapse of years a variety of problems are like furrow, flabby, chromatic spot, dark dumb etc.Anti-aging is to help reduce the production of free radicals and increase skin elasticity by supplementing antioxidant substances, while supplementing collagen or enzyme, anti-aging dietary therapy and anti-aging skin care products can effectively delay aging.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Longevity and Anti-senescence Therapy in Global, including the following market information:

Global Longevity and Anti-senescence Therapy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)



Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Longevity and Anti-senescence Therapy market was valued at 327.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 552.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.



Hemolytic Drug Therapy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.



The global key manufacturers of Longevity and Anti-senescence Therapy include CohBar, TA Sciences, Unity Biotechnology, AgeX TherapeuticsInc and PowerVision Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.



We surveyed the Longevity and Anti-senescence Therapy companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Longevity and Anti-senescence Therapy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Longevity and Anti-senescence Therapy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hemolytic Drug Therapy



Gene Therapy



Immunotherapy



Other Stem Cell Therapies

Global Longevity and Anti-senescence Therapy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Longevity and Anti-senescence Therapy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital



Medical Service Institution



Drug and Device Sales

Global Longevity and Anti-senescence Therapy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Longevity and Anti-senescence Therapy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Longevity and Anti-senescence Therapy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Longevity and Anti-senescence Therapy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CohBar



TA Sciences



Unity Biotechnology



AgeX TherapeuticsInc



PowerVision Inc.

