Windshield Lifters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Windshield Lifter is a automotive equipmet that is used to install or replacement windshields and windows. Windshield lifters are designed with vertical handle and a concave vacuum pad that is ideal for a curved or flat windshield or window installation.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Windshield Lifters in global, including the following market information:
Global Windshield Lifters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Windshield Lifters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Windshield Lifters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Windshield Lifters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pneumatically Powered Windshield Lifters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Windshield Lifters include Pannkoke Flachglastechnik GmbH, Dalmec S.p.A, Lifts All AB, Schmalz GmbH, ERGO Corporation, Woods Powr-Grip, Anver Corporation, Xinology Co., Ltd and Lil Buddy and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Windshield Lifters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Windshield Lifters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Windshield Lifters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Pneumatically Powered Windshield Lifters
- Electrically-operated Windshield Lifters
- Mechanical Windshield Lifters
Global Windshield Lifters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Windshield Lifters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- OEMs
- Automotive Repair Plants
- Other
Global Windshield Lifters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Windshield Lifters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Windshield Lifters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Windshield Lifters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Windshield Lifters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Windshield Lifters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Pannkoke Flachglastechnik GmbH
- Dalmec S.p.A
- Lifts All AB
- Schmalz GmbH
- ERGO Corporation
- Woods Powr-Grip
- Anver Corporation
- Xinology Co., Ltd
- Lil Buddy
- TAWI AB
