Terpene Phenolic Tackifiers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Tackifiers are low-molecular weight compounds (oligomers) that are added to adhesive formulations to improve tack and peel adhesion.

The global key manufacturers of Terpene Phenolic Tackifiers include Kraton Corporation, DRT, Ingevity, Eastman, Robert Kraemer, Lawter, Arakawa Chemical, Guangdong KOMO and Wuzhou Sun Shine, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Terpene Phenolic Tackifiers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Liquid Type

Solid Type

Packaging

Wood Processing

Shoemaking

Textile

Electronic

Automobile

Other

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Kraton Corporation

DRT

Ingevity

Eastman

Robert Kraemer

Lawter

Arakawa Chemical

Guangdong KOMO

Wuzhou Sun Shine

Xinsong Resin

Yinlong

