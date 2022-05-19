Marine Biomedicine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Marine biodiversity is a rich source of medicines and natural products, potentially exploitable in the blue biotech industry The marine environment is our ocean of opportunity for new materials, new compounds and new processes for our society.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Marine Biomedicine in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Marine Biomedicine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Marine Biomedicine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Marine Animal Technolog Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Marine Biomedicine include Marinova, NEB, BiotechMarine, GlycoMar, Marine Biotech, Nofima, Sams and Aquapharm, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Marine Biomedicine companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Marine Biomedicine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Marine Biomedicine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Marine Animal Technolog
- Marine Plant Technology
Global Marine Biomedicine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Marine Biomedicine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Drug
- Health Care Products
Global Marine Biomedicine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Marine Biomedicine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Marine Biomedicine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Marine Biomedicine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Marinova
- NEB
- BiotechMarine
- GlycoMar
- Marine Biotech
- Nofima
- Sams
- Aquapharm
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Marine Biomedicine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Marine Biomedicine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Marine Biomedicine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Marine Biomedicine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Marine Biomedicine Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Marine Biomedicine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Marine Biomedicine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Marine Biomedicine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Marine Biomedicine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Marine Biomedicine Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Biomedicine Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Marine Biomedicine Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Biomedicine Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Marine Biomedicine Market
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Marine Biomedicine Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
COVID-19 Impact on Global Marine Biomedicine Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
2020-2025 Global and Regional Marine Biomedicine Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report (Enhanced Version)
Global Marine Biomedicine Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026