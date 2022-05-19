Tackifiers for Hot Melt Adhesive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Tackifiers are low-molecular weight compounds (oligomers) that are added to adhesive formulations to improve tack and peel adhesion.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tackifiers for Hot Melt Adhesive in global, including the following market information:

Global Tackifiers for Hot Melt Adhesive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-tackifiers-for-hot-melt-adhesive-forecast-2022-2028-424 – Table of Contents– List of Tables & Figures– Charts– Research Methodology

Global Tackifiers for Hot Melt Adhesive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Tackifiers for Hot Melt Adhesive companies in 2021 (%)

The global Tackifiers for Hot Melt Adhesive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hydrocarbon Resins Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tackifiers for Hot Melt Adhesive include Exxonmobil, Eastman, Kolon Industries, Cray Valley, Guangdong Komo, DRT, Zeon, Yasuhara Chemical and Harima Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Tackifiers for Hot Melt Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Tackifiers for Hot Melt Adhesive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Tackifiers for Hot Melt Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hydrocarbon Resins

Rosin Esters

Terpene Resins

Other

Global Tackifiers for Hot Melt Adhesive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Tackifiers for Hot Melt Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Wood Processing

Shoemaking

Textile

Electronic

Automobile

Other

Global Tackifiers for Hot Melt Adhesive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Tackifiers for Hot Melt Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tackifiers for Hot Melt Adhesive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Tackifiers for Hot Melt Adhesive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Tackifiers for Hot Melt Adhesive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Tackifiers for Hot Melt Adhesive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Exxonmobil

Eastman

Kolon Industries

Cray Valley

Guangdong Komo

DRT

Zeon

Yasuhara Chemical

Harima Chemicals

Arakawa Chemical

Shanghai Jinsen

Kraton

IDEMITSU

RTGERS Group

Get the Complete Report & TOC at https://www.24marketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-tackifiers-for-hot-melt-adhesive-forecast-2022-2028-424

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports