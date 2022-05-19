Tackifiers for Hot Melt Adhesive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Tackifiers are low-molecular weight compounds (oligomers) that are added to adhesive formulations to improve tack and peel adhesion.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Tackifiers for Hot Melt Adhesive in global, including the following market information:
Global Tackifiers for Hot Melt Adhesive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Tackifiers for Hot Melt Adhesive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Tackifiers for Hot Melt Adhesive companies in 2021 (%)
The global Tackifiers for Hot Melt Adhesive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hydrocarbon Resins Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tackifiers for Hot Melt Adhesive include Exxonmobil, Eastman, Kolon Industries, Cray Valley, Guangdong Komo, DRT, Zeon, Yasuhara Chemical and Harima Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Tackifiers for Hot Melt Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Tackifiers for Hot Melt Adhesive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tackifiers for Hot Melt Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Hydrocarbon Resins
- Rosin Esters
- Terpene Resins
- Other
Global Tackifiers for Hot Melt Adhesive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tackifiers for Hot Melt Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Packaging
- Wood Processing
- Shoemaking
- Textile
- Electronic
- Automobile
- Other
Global Tackifiers for Hot Melt Adhesive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tackifiers for Hot Melt Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Tackifiers for Hot Melt Adhesive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Tackifiers for Hot Melt Adhesive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Tackifiers for Hot Melt Adhesive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Tackifiers for Hot Melt Adhesive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Exxonmobil
- Eastman
- Kolon Industries
- Cray Valley
- Guangdong Komo
- DRT
- Zeon
- Yasuhara Chemical
- Harima Chemicals
- Arakawa Chemical
- Shanghai Jinsen
- Kraton
- IDEMITSU
- RTGERS Group
