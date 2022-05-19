Fixed-mobile Convergence Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fixed-mobile Convergence in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Fixed-mobile Convergence Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fixed-mobile Convergence market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Device Convergence Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Fixed-mobile Convergence include Cisco, Huawei, Qualcomm, Orange, Proximus, KPN, MEO, PCCW and Plus Poland, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fixed-mobile Convergence companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fixed-mobile Convergence Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Fixed-mobile Convergence Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Device Convergence
- Network Convergence
- Lifestyle Convergence
- Application Convergence
Global Fixed-mobile Convergence Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Fixed-mobile Convergence Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Telecom Operators
- Communication Device Manufacturers
Global Fixed-mobile Convergence Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Fixed-mobile Convergence Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Fixed-mobile Convergence revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Fixed-mobile Convergence revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Cisco
- Huawei
- Qualcomm
- Orange
- Proximus
- KPN
- MEO
- PCCW
- Plus Poland
- Ooredoo
- Turk Telekom
- Turkcell
- Batelco
- Vodafone
- Mobily
- Zain
- Comcast
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fixed-mobile Convergence Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fixed-mobile Convergence Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fixed-mobile Convergence Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fixed-mobile Convergence Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fixed-mobile Convergence Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fixed-mobile Convergence Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fixed-mobile Convergence Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fixed-mobile Convergence Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Fixed-mobile Convergence Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Fixed-mobile Convergence Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fixed-mobile Convergence Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fixed-mobile Convergence Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fixed-mobile Convergence Companies
4 Market Sights by Produ
