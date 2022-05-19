Temp Humidity Chamber Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Temperature and humidity chambers is mainly for testing and determining the parameters and performance of electrical, electronic products and materials upon the change of the environment in high-temperature, low-temperature or temperature humidity test.It is appropriate for testing material performance, such as resist heat, resist dry and resist cold.High and Low Temperature Humidity Chamber capacities ranging from 50 to 1000 liters to accommodate many product sizes. Temperature Range: -70C to +150C.Humidity range:10% to 98% RH.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Temp Humidity Chamber in global, including the following market information:

Global Temp Humidity Chamber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)



Global Temp Humidity Chamber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)



Global top five Temp Humidity Chamber companies in 2021 (%)

The global Temp Humidity Chamber market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.



Temperature Chambers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.



The global key manufacturers of Temp Humidity Chamber include Weiss Technik, BINDER, Thermotron, ESPEC, Memmert, CM Envirosystems, SCS(Scientific Climate Systems), Envsin Instrument Equipment and Angelantoni Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.



We surveyed the Temp Humidity Chamber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Temp Humidity Chamber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Temp Humidity Chamber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Temperature Chambers



Humidity Chambers

Global Temp Humidity Chamber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Temp Humidity Chamber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Industrial



Automotive Industrial



Aerospace Industrial



Electronics Industrial



Biological Industrial



Pharmaceutical Industrial



Chemical



Others

Global Temp Humidity Chamber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Temp Humidity Chamber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Temp Humidity Chamber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Temp Humidity Chamber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Temp Humidity Chamber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)



Key companies Temp Humidity Chamber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Weiss Technik



BINDER



Thermotron



ESPEC



Memmert



CM Envirosystems



SCS(Scientific Climate Systems)



Envsin Instrument Equipment



Angelantoni Group



CTS



Russells Technical Products



Climats



Feutron Klimasimulation



DOAHO



CARON



Thermal Product Solutions



Hastest Solutions



Shanghai Jianheng Instrument Co. Ltd



Hefei Jayon Instrument Equipment Co.,Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Temp Humidity Chamber Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Temp Humidity Chamber Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Temp Humidity Chamber Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Temp Humidity Chamber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Temp Humidity Chamber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Temp Humidity Chamber Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Temp Humidity Chamber Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Temp Humidity Chamber Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Temp Humidity Chamber Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Temp Humidity Chamber Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Temp Humidity Chamber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Temp Humidity Chamber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Temp Humidity Chamber Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Temp Humidity Chamber Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Temp Humidity Chamber Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Temp Humidity Chamber Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

