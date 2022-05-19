Medical Waste Autoclaves Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Autoclaves are closed chambers that apply heat and sometimes pressure and steam, over a period of time to sterilize medical equipment. Autoclaves have been used for a century to sterilize medical instruments for re-use. Surgical knives and clamps, for instance, are put in autoclaves for sterilization.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Waste Autoclaves in global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Waste Autoclaves Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Medical Waste Autoclaves Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Medical Waste Autoclaves companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Waste Autoclaves market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

200 Liter or Less Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Waste Autoclaves include Steris, Getinge, Tuttnauer, Belimed (Metall Zug AG), Fedegari Srl., Bondtech Corporation, Mark-Costello Co., GIENT and Shinva Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical Waste Autoclaves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Waste Autoclaves Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Waste Autoclaves Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

200 Liter or Less

200-1000 Liter

1000 Liter or More

Global Medical Waste Autoclaves Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Waste Autoclaves Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Nursing Home

Other

Global Medical Waste Autoclaves Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Waste Autoclaves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Waste Autoclaves revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Waste Autoclaves revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medical Waste Autoclaves sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Medical Waste Autoclaves sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Steris

Getinge

Tuttnauer

Belimed (Metall Zug AG)

Fedegari Srl.

Bondtech Corporation

Mark-Costello Co.

GIENT

Shinva Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.

Sakura Seiki

Astell Scientific

DE LAMA SpA

LTE Scientific

Rodwell Autoclave Company

Zirbus Technology

Celitron Medical Technologies Ltd.

Stericox

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medical Waste Autoclaves Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Medical Waste Autoclaves Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Medical Waste Autoclaves Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Medical Waste Autoclaves Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Medical Waste Autoclaves Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Medical Waste Autoclaves Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medical Waste Autoclaves Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Medical Waste Autoclaves Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Medical Waste Autoclaves Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Medical Waste Autoclaves Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Medical Waste Autoclaves Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Waste Autoclaves Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Waste Autoclaves Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Waste Autoclaves Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Waste Autoclaves Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Waste Autoclaves Companies

