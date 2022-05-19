Technology

Protective Surgical Mask Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Protective Surgical Mask in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Protective Surgical Mask Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Protective Surgical Mask Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
  • Global top five Protective Surgical Mask companies in 2021 (%)

 

The global Protective Surgical Mask market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Flat-fold Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Protective Surgical Mask include 3M, Honeywell, Kimberly, CardinalHealth, Ansell, Hakugen, DACH, CM and Gerson, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Protective Surgical Mask manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Protective Surgical Mask Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Protective Surgical Mask Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Flat-fold Type
  • Cup Type

Global Protective Surgical Mask Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Protective Surgical Mask Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Individual
  • Hospital
  • Clinic
  • Other

Global Protective Surgical Mask Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Protective Surgical Mask Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Protective Surgical Mask revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Protective Surgical Mask revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Protective Surgical Mask sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Protective Surgical Mask sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • 3M
  • Honeywell
  • Kimberly
  • CardinalHealth
  • Ansell
  • Hakugen
  • DACH
  • CM
  • Gerson
  • Shanghai Dasheng
  • Yuanqin
  • Winner

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Protective Surgical Mask Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Protective Surgical Mask Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Protective Surgical Mask Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Protective Surgical Mask Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Protective Surgical Mask Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Protective Surgical Mask Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Protective Surgical Mask Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Protective Surgical Mask Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Protective Surgical Mask Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Protective Surgical Mask Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Protective Surgical Mask Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Protective Surgical Mask Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Protective Surgical Mask Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Protective Surgical Mask Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Protective Surgical Mask Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Protective Surgical Mask Companies

