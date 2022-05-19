Global Silicone Elastomers Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Silicone Elastomers market was valued at 500.21 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.19% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Silicones or polysiloxanes consist of alternating silicone-oxygen backbone, an aromatic group. This made a versatile silicone based-polymer. It is generally classified into elastomer, resins, or fluids based on their molecular weight. Silicone elastomers are mainly cross-linked and need to be vulcanized. They come in different forms, such as open cell foams, solids, thermally conductive, and cell sponges.Currently, Asia-Pacific is the largest silicone elastomers market, in terms of both volume and value, followed by Europe. Countries such as China, the U.S., and Germany are the major silicone elastomers markets. The growing automobile manufacturers in China and foreign direct investment in the country is increasing the demand of silicone elastomers. Developing countries in Asia-Pacific, especially China and Japan, have also emerged as the key markets for silicone elastomers.

By Market Verdors:

Momentive Performance Materials

Wacker Chemie

Dow Corning

Shin-Etsu Chemical

KCC

China National Bluestar

Reiss Manufacturing

Mesgo

Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial

Specialty Silicone Products

Quantum Silicones

By Types:

High Temperature Vulcanized

Room Temperature Vulcanized

Liquid Silicone Rubber

By Applications:

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Industrial Machinery

Key Indicators Analysed

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Silicone Elastomers Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Silicone Elastomers Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 High Temperature Vulcanized

1.4.3 Room Temperature Vulcanized

1.4.4 Liquid Silicone Rubber

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Silicone Elastomers Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Automotive & Transportation

1.5.3 Electrical & Electronics

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Consumer Goods

1.5.6 Industrial Machinery

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Silicone Elastomers Market

1.8.1 Global Silicone Elastomers Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Silicone Elastomers Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Silicone Elastomers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Silicone Elastomers Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Silicone Elastomers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

