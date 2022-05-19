Irbesartan Tablets Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Irbesartan is an oral medication that is used to treat high blood pressure (hypertension) and diabetic nephropathy or kidney disease. It belongs to a class of drugs called angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Irbesartan Tablets in global, including the following market information:
Global Irbesartan Tablets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-irbesartan-tablets-forecast-2022-2028-251
Global Irbesartan Tablets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)
Global top five Irbesartan Tablets companies in 2021 (%)
The global Irbesartan Tablets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
75 mg Tablets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Irbesartan Tablets include Teva, Sanofi, Taj Pharmaceuticals, Apotex, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Zhuhai Rundu Pharmaceutica and Verdant Life Sciences, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Irbesartan Tablets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Irbesartan Tablets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Irbesartan Tablets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 75 mg Tablets
- 150 mg Tablets
- 300 mg Tablets
Global Irbesartan Tablets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Irbesartan Tablets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
Global Irbesartan Tablets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Irbesartan Tablets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Irbesartan Tablets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Irbesartan Tablets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Irbesartan Tablets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)
- Key companies Irbesartan Tablets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Teva
- Sanofi
- Taj Pharmaceuticals
- Apotex
- Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine
- Zhuhai Rundu Pharmaceutica
- Verdant Life Sciences
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports