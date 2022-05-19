Irbesartan Tablets Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Irbesartan is an oral medication that is used to treat high blood pressure (hypertension) and diabetic nephropathy or kidney disease. It belongs to a class of drugs called angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Irbesartan Tablets in global, including the following market information:

Global Irbesartan Tablets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Irbesartan Tablets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)

Global top five Irbesartan Tablets companies in 2021 (%)

The global Irbesartan Tablets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

75 mg Tablets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Irbesartan Tablets include Teva, Sanofi, Taj Pharmaceuticals, Apotex, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Zhuhai Rundu Pharmaceutica and Verdant Life Sciences, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Irbesartan Tablets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Irbesartan Tablets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Irbesartan Tablets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

75 mg Tablets

150 mg Tablets

300 mg Tablets

Global Irbesartan Tablets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Irbesartan Tablets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Irbesartan Tablets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Irbesartan Tablets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Irbesartan Tablets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Irbesartan Tablets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Irbesartan Tablets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)

Key companies Irbesartan Tablets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Teva

Sanofi

Taj Pharmaceuticals

Apotex

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

Zhuhai Rundu Pharmaceutica

Verdant Life Sciences

