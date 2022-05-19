Technology

Leucovorin Calcium Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Leucovorin Calcium is an active metabolite of folic acid (also called folinic acid and citrovorum factor), which does not require metabolism by dihydrofolate reductase, the molecular target of folate antagonist-type chemotherapeutic drugs. Leucovorin calcium counteracts the toxic effects of these medications, ‘rescuing’ the patient while permitting the antitumor activity of the folate antagonist. This agent also potentiates the effects of fluorouracil and its derivatives by stabilizing the binding of the drug’s metabolite to its target enzyme, thus prolonging drug activity.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Leucovorin Calcium in global, including the following market information:

Global Leucovorin Calcium Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Leucovorin Calcium Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)

Global top five Leucovorin Calcium companies in 2021 (%)

The global Leucovorin Calcium market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Injection Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Leucovorin Calcium include Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Sagent Pharmaceuticals and Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Leucovorin Calcium manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Leucovorin Calcium Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Leucovorin Calcium Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Injection
  • Tablets

Global Leucovorin Calcium Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Leucovorin Calcium Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Hospital Pharmacies
  • Retail Pharmacies
  • Online Pharmacies

Global Leucovorin Calcium Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Leucovorin Calcium Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Leucovorin Calcium revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Leucovorin Calcium revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Leucovorin Calcium sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)
  • Key companies Leucovorin Calcium sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Pfizer
  • Eli Lilly
  • Hikma Pharmaceuticals
  • Sagent Pharmaceuticals
  • Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

