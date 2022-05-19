Portable Ammonia Nitrogen Analyzers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Ammonia Nitrogen Analyzers in global, including the following market information:
Global Portable Ammonia Nitrogen Analyzers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Portable Ammonia Nitrogen Analyzers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Portable Ammonia Nitrogen Analyzers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Portable Ammonia Nitrogen Analyzers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Colorimetric Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Portable Ammonia Nitrogen Analyzers include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, SHIMADZU CORPORATION, AVVOR, AQUARead, Guangzhou Etran Technologies, Bran+Luebbe ( SPX FLOW Inc), Shenzhen Lianhua Technology and Focused Photonics and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Portable Ammonia Nitrogen Analyzers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Portable Ammonia Nitrogen Analyzers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Ammonia Nitrogen Analyzers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Colorimetric Method
- Electrode Method
Global Portable Ammonia Nitrogen Analyzers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Ammonia Nitrogen Analyzers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Industrial Inspection
- Scientific Research Experiment
Global Portable Ammonia Nitrogen Analyzers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Ammonia Nitrogen Analyzers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Portable Ammonia Nitrogen Analyzers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Portable Ammonia Nitrogen Analyzers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Portable Ammonia Nitrogen Analyzers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Portable Ammonia Nitrogen Analyzers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Danaher Corporation
- SHIMADZU CORPORATION
- AVVOR
- AQUARead
- Guangzhou Etran Technologies
- Bran+Luebbe ( SPX FLOW Inc)
- Shenzhen Lianhua Technology
- Focused Photonics
- Chinatech Talroad Technology
