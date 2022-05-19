Global Carbonyl Iron Powder and Ultra Fine Iron Powder Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Carbonyl Iron Powder and Ultra Fine Iron Powder market was valued at 191.62 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .37% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Iron powder is formed as a whole from several other iron particles. The particle sizes vary anywhere from 20-200 m. The iron properties differ depending on the production method and history of a specific iron powder. There are three types of iron powder classifications: reduced iron powder, atomized powder, and electrolyte iron powder. Each type is used in various applications depending on their properties. There is very little difference in the visual appearances of reduced iron powder and atomized iron powder. Carbonyl iron is a highly pure (97.5% for grade S, 99.5+% for grade R) iron, prepared by chemical decomposition of purified iron pentacarbonyl. It usually has the appearance of grey powder, composed of spherical microparticles. Most of the impurities are carbon, oxygen, and nitrogen. Ultra Fine Iron Powder, in our report, refers to iron powder`s particle size is smaller than 10m. Ultrafine iron powder has smaller particles, which has a very good electrical magnetic optical effect. This not only affects the sintering properties of the material, but also the final physical properties of the material. Ultrafine iron powder is widely used in the field of electromagnetic shielding & powder metallurgy. The production process of carbonyl iron powder (CIP) was discovered by BASF in 1925. Currently, there are only a few countries that are able to produce carbonyl iron powders in the world, which mainly include Germany, China, America and Russia. According to the data, the carbonyl iron powder production in the world in 2016 was 18 K MT. Leading players in carbonyl iron powder (CIP) industry are BASF, Jiangsu Tianyi, Jilin Jien and Sintez-CIP. Among them, BASF is the tycoon of CIP with 12000 MT capacity in 2016.

By Types:

Carbonyl Iron Powder



Atomized Ultra Fine Iron Powder

By Applications:

Powder Metallurgy



Electronics Industry



Diamond Tools



Military Industry



Food and Drug Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.



Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.



Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.



Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology



Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Carbonyl Iron Powder and Ultra Fine Iron Powder Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Carbonyl Iron Powder and Ultra Fine Iron Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Carbonyl Iron Powder

1.4.3 Atomized Ultra Fine Iron Powder

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Carbonyl Iron Powder and Ultra Fine Iron Powder Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Powder Metallurgy

1.5.3 Electronics Industry

1.5.4 Diamond Tools

1.5.5 Military Industry

1.5.6 Food and Drug Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Carbonyl Iron Powder and Ultra Fine Iron Powder Market

1.8.1 Global Carbonyl Iron Powder and Ultra Fine Iron Powder Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Carbonyl Iron Powder and Ultra Fine Iron Powder Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Carbonyl Iron Powder and Ultra Fine Iron Powder Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Carbonyl Iron Powder and Ultra Fine Iron Powder Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 M

