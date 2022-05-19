Global IPM Pheromones Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global IPM Pheromones market was valued at 382.92 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.91% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Pheromones are chemicals produced as messengers that affect the behavior of other individuals of insects or other animals. They are usually wind borne but may be placed on soil, vegetation or various items. Each species of insect relies on some one hundred chemicals in its life, to engage in such routine activities as finding food and mates, aggregating to take advantage of food resources, protecting sites of oviposition, and escaping predation. It has been found that pheromones may convey different signals when presented in combinations or concentrations. Pheromones differ from sight or sound signals in a number of ways. They travel slowly, do not fade quickly, and are effective over a long range. Sound and sight receptors are not needed for pheromone detection, and pheromone direction is not limited to straight lines.Global IPM Pheromones key players include Shin-Etsu, BASF, Suterra, Isagro, Bedoukian Research, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 35%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, both have a share about 50%. In terms of product, Sex Pheromones is the largest segment, with a share over 65%.And in terms of application, the largest application is Orchard Crops, followed by Field Crops, Vegetables, etc.

By Market Verdors:

Shin-Etsu



Suterra



Bedoukian Research



SEDQ



Pherobank



Isagro



Russell Ipm



BASF



Provivi



Wanhedaye

By Types:

Sex Pheromones



Aggregation Pheromones

By Applications:

Orchard Crops



Field Crops



Vegetables

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.



Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.



Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.



Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology



Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.



Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.



To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.



Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.



To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.



Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by IPM Pheromones Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global IPM Pheromones Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Sex Pheromones

1.4.3 Aggregation Pheromones

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global IPM Pheromones Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Orchard Crops

1.5.3 Field Crops

1.5.4 Vegetables

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global IPM Pheromones Market

1.8.1 Global IPM Pheromones Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global IPM Pheromones Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global IPM Pheromones Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global IPM Pheromones Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers IPM Pheromones Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global IPM Pheromones Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global IPM Pheromones Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America IPM Pheromones Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America IPM Pheromones Sales Volume Gro

