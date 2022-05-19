Ketone Test Strips Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ketone Test Strips in global, including the following market information:

Global Ketone Test Strips Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ketone Test Strips Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

Global top five Ketone Test Strips companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ketone Test Strips market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

50 Strips Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ketone Test Strips include Siemens, Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad, Bayer Healthcare, ACON Labs, BHR Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Trividia Health (Sinocare Inc), Valuemed and Nipro Diagnostics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ketone Test Strips manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Ketone Test Strips Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ketone Test Strips Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

50 Strips

100 Strips

Global Ketone Test Strips Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ketone Test Strips Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Center

Other

Global Ketone Test Strips Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ketone Test Strips Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ketone Test Strips revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ketone Test Strips revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ketone Test Strips sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Ketone Test Strips sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Siemens

Abbott Laboratories

Bio-Rad

Bayer Healthcare

ACON Labs

BHR Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Trividia Health (Sinocare Inc)

Valuemed

Nipro Diagnostics

Fisher Scientific

Cardinal Health

Clarity Diagnostics

Roche Diagnostics

