Ketone Test Strips Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ketone Test Strips in global, including the following market information:
Global Ketone Test Strips Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ketone Test Strips Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-ketone-test-strips-forecast-2022-2028-162
Global top five Ketone Test Strips companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ketone Test Strips market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
50 Strips Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ketone Test Strips include Siemens, Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad, Bayer Healthcare, ACON Labs, BHR Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Trividia Health (Sinocare Inc), Valuemed and Nipro Diagnostics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ketone Test Strips manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Ketone Test Strips Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ketone Test Strips Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 50 Strips
- 100 Strips
Global Ketone Test Strips Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ketone Test Strips Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Research Center
- Other
Global Ketone Test Strips Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ketone Test Strips Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Ketone Test Strips revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Ketone Test Strips revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Ketone Test Strips sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Ketone Test Strips sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Siemens
- Abbott Laboratories
- Bio-Rad
- Bayer Healthcare
- ACON Labs
- BHR Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Trividia Health (Sinocare Inc)
- Valuemed
- Nipro Diagnostics
- Fisher Scientific
- Cardinal Health
- Clarity Diagnostics
- Roche Diagnostics
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports