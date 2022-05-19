Carbon Steel Rebars Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Carbon Steel Rebar is the most common type of reinforcement, the “black” reinforcement, used in almost every type and size of project. For situations where the steel bar may be exposed to moisture or water saturation, there are better options than black steel bar. However, in terms of value / tensile strength ratio, black rebar is the best rebar available.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon Steel Rebars in global, including the following market information:
Global Carbon Steel Rebars Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Carbon Steel Rebars Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Carbon Steel Rebars companies in 2021 (%)
The global Carbon Steel Rebars market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Deformed Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Carbon Steel Rebars include ArcelorMittal, Hebei Iron and Steel, Baowu Group, Jiangsu Shagang, Sabic Hadeed, EVRAZ, Nucor, Riva Group and Emirates Steel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Carbon Steel Rebars manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Carbon Steel Rebars Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Carbon Steel Rebars Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Deformed Steel
- Mild Steel
Global Carbon Steel Rebars Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Carbon Steel Rebars Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Infrastructure
- Housing
- Industrial
- Others
Global Carbon Steel Rebars Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Carbon Steel Rebars Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Carbon Steel Rebars revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Carbon Steel Rebars revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Carbon Steel Rebars sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Carbon Steel Rebars sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ArcelorMittal
- Hebei Iron and Steel
- Baowu Group
- Jiangsu Shagang
- Sabic Hadeed
- EVRAZ
- Nucor
- Riva Group
- Emirates Steel
- SteelAsia
- Qatar Steel
- Mechel
- Jianlong Iron and Steel
- Tata Steel
- NLMK Group (Fletcher Group Holdings)
- Celsa Steel (Barna Steel Sa)
