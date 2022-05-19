Security Event Management (SEM) System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Security event management (SEM) is the process of identifying, gathering, monitoring and reporting security-related events in a software, system or IT environment. SEM enables the recording and evaluation of events, and helps security or system administrators to analyze, adjust and manage the information security architecture, policies and procedures.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Security Event Management (SEM) System in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Security Event Management (SEM) System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Security Event Management (SEM) System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Security Event Management (SEM) System include IBM, SolarWinds, Micro Focus, McAfee, Rapid7, Splunk, AlienVault, Fortinet and LogPoint, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Security Event Management (SEM) System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Security Event Management (SEM) System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Security Event Management (SEM) System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
Global Security Event Management (SEM) System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Security Event Management (SEM) System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Banking and Financial Services
- Government Agency
- Health Care
- Telecommunications and Information Technology
- Energy and Utilities
- Education and Academia
- Other
Global Security Event Management (SEM) System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Security Event Management (SEM) System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Security Event Management (SEM) System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Security Event Management (SEM) System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- IBM
- SolarWinds
- Micro Focus
- McAfee
- Rapid7
- Splunk
- AlienVault
- Fortinet
- LogPoint
- Cygilant
- ManageEngine
- LogRhythm
- Sumo Logic
- Exabeam
- Securonix
- Alert Logic
- Graylog
- BlackStratus
- Gurucul
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Security Event Management (SEM) System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Security Event Management (SEM) System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Security Event Management (SEM) System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Security Event Management (SEM) System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Security Event Management (SEM) System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Security Event Management (SEM) System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Security Event Management (SEM) System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Security Event Management (SEM) System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Security Event Management (SEM) System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Security Event Management (SEM) System Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Security Event Management (SEM) System Players in Global Market
