Global Diamond-Like Carbon Coating Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Diamond-Like Carbon Coating market was valued at 152.33 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.45% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) coating is an amorphous, stable carbon layer that does not react to acids or alkaline. It is highly resistant against oxidation and corrosion. The high density and amorphous structure of DLC inhibit corrosive by-products from penetrating into tools. The chemically inert characteristics of diamond-like coatings dramatically reduce possibility of cold welding and material pickup on the surface of the tool.At present, the major manufacturers of diamond-like carbon coating are concentrated in Oerlikon Balzers, IHI Group, CemeCon, Morgan Advanced Materials and Miba Group (Teer Coatings). Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth, especially China at a CAGR of 6.82% from 2011 to 2016. North America and Europe are expected to witness demand growth at a CAGR of 4.30% and 4.74% from 2011 to 2016, respectively. In application, diamond-like carbon coating downstream is wide and recently diamond-like carbon coating has acquired increasing significance in various fields of automotive components, tooling components and others. Globally, the diamond-like carbon coating market is mainly driven by growing demand for automotive components which accounts for nearly 58.87% of total downstream consumption of diamond-like carbon coating in global.

By Market Verdors:

Oerlikon Balzers

IHI Group

CemeCon

Morgan Advanced Materials

Miba Group (Teer Coatings)

Acree Technologies

IBC Coatings Technologies

Techmetals

Calico Coatings

Stararc Coating

Creating Nano Technologies

By Types:

Hydrogen Free DLC

Hydrogenated DLC

By Applications:

Automobile Components

Tooling Components

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

