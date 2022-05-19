Weight Control Products Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

These days, people has began to pay more attention to health and weight management due to the change of diet and lifestyle. This has led to an increasing consumption of weight control products in the market. Weight Control Products, also named weight management products, include a large number of products, such as supplements, low calorie foods, cosmetics, fitness equipment, medical aid, etc. Among them, supplements as a safe, lower cost and less side-effects product that led it to dominate the majority of the weight loss market. And this report mainly studies the supplements market of weight control products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Weight Control Products in global, including the following market information:

Global Weight Control Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Weight Control Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Weight Control Products companies in 2021 (%)

The global Weight Control Products market was valued at 24770 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 30860 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powders Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Weight Control Products include Abbott Nutrition, Bio-Synergy, Ajinomoto, Nestle, Atkins Nutritionals, Kellogg Company, Medifast, Herbalife International and Glanbia Nutritionals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Weight Control Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Weight Control Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Weight Control Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powders

Capsules

Tablets

Liquids

Global Weight Control Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Weight Control Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Adults

Elderly

Children

Global Weight Control Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Weight Control Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Weight Control Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Weight Control Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Weight Control Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Weight Control Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abbott Nutrition

Bio-Synergy

Ajinomoto

Nestle

Atkins Nutritionals

Kellogg Company

Medifast

Herbalife International

Glanbia Nutritionals

Stepan Company

American Health

GlaxoSmithKline

Creative Bioscience

Iovate Health Sciences

NOW Foods

Nature’s Sunshine

Applied Nutrition

