Epoxy-Coated Rebar Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Epoxy-coated rebar is black rebar with an epoxy coat. It has the same textile strength, but is 70 to 1,700 times more resistant to corrosion. However, the epoxy coating is incredibly delicate. The greater the damage to the coating, the less resistant to corrosion.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Epoxy-Coated Rebar in global, including the following market information:
Global Epoxy-Coated Rebar Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-epoxycoated-rebar-forecast-2022-2028-498
Global Epoxy-Coated Rebar Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Epoxy-Coated Rebar companies in 2021 (%)
The global Epoxy-Coated Rebar market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Deformed Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Epoxy-Coated Rebar include ArcelorMittal, Hebei Iron and Steel, Baowu Group, Jiangsu Shagang, Sabic Hadeed, EVRAZ, Nucor, Riva Group and Emirates Steel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Epoxy-Coated Rebar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Epoxy-Coated Rebar Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Epoxy-Coated Rebar Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Deformed Steel
- Mild Steel
Global Epoxy-Coated Rebar Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Epoxy-Coated Rebar Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Infrastructure
- Housing
- Industrial
- Others
Global Epoxy-Coated Rebar Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Epoxy-Coated Rebar Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Epoxy-Coated Rebar revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Epoxy-Coated Rebar revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Epoxy-Coated Rebar sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Epoxy-Coated Rebar sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ArcelorMittal
- Hebei Iron and Steel
- Baowu Group
- Jiangsu Shagang
- Sabic Hadeed
- EVRAZ
- Nucor
- Riva Group
- Emirates Steel
- SteelAsia
- Qatar Steel
- Mechel
- Jianlong Iron and Steel
- Tata Steel
- NLMK Group
- Celsa Steel
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports