In-vehicle Emergency Calling Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of In-vehicle Emergency Calling in global, including the following market information:

Global In-vehicle Emergency Calling Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global In-vehicle Emergency Calling Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five In-vehicle Emergency Calling companies in 2021 (%)

The global In-vehicle Emergency Calling market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Automatic eCall Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of In-vehicle Emergency Calling include Bosch, Continental, Valeo, Delphi, Magneti, Denso, HARMAN, Telit Wireless Solutions and LG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the In-vehicle Emergency Calling manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global In-vehicle Emergency Calling Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global In-vehicle Emergency Calling Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Automatic eCall

Manual Button eCall

Global In-vehicle Emergency Calling Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global In-vehicle Emergency Calling Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global In-vehicle Emergency Calling Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global In-vehicle Emergency Calling Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies In-vehicle Emergency Calling revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies In-vehicle Emergency Calling revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies In-vehicle Emergency Calling sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies In-vehicle Emergency Calling sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bosch

Continental

Valeo

Delphi

Magneti

Denso

HARMAN

Telit Wireless Solutions

LG

Gemalto

Infineon Technologies

Ficosa

U-Blox

Visteon

Flairmicro

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 In-vehicle Emergency Calling Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global In-vehicle Emergency Calling Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global In-vehicle Emergency Calling Overall Market Size

2.1 Global In-vehicle Emergency Calling Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global In-vehicle Emergency Calling Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global In-vehicle Emergency Calling Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top In-vehicle Emergency Calling Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global In-vehicle Emergency Calling Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global In-vehicle Emergency Calling Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global In-vehicle Emergency Calling Sales by Companies

3.5 Global In-vehicle Emergency Calling Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 In-vehicle Emergency Calling Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers In-vehicle Emergency Calling Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 In-vehicle Emergency Calling Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 In-vehicle Emergency Calling Companies

