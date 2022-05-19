Technology

Acetyl Hexapeptide-3(8) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Acetyl hexapeptide-3 or acetyl hexapeptide-8 (sources differ) is a synthetic anti-wrinkle cosmetics ingredient. It is a peptide which is a fragment of SNAP-25, a substrate of botulinum toxin (Botox).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Acetyl Hexapeptide-3(8) in global, including the following market information:

Global Acetyl Hexapeptide-3(8) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Acetyl Hexapeptide-3(8) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)

Global top five Acetyl Hexapeptide-3(8) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Acetyl Hexapeptide-3(8) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity: 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Acetyl Hexapeptide-3(8) include Lipotec, Shanghai Soho-Yiming Pharmaceuticals, Zhejiang Peptites Biotech and Shenzhen JYMed Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Acetyl Hexapeptide-3(8) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Acetyl Hexapeptide-3(8) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Acetyl Hexapeptide-3(8) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Purity: 98%
  • Purity: 99%
  • Other

Global Acetyl Hexapeptide-3(8) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Acetyl Hexapeptide-3(8) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Cosmetics & Skin Care

Global Acetyl Hexapeptide-3(8) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Acetyl Hexapeptide-3(8) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Acetyl Hexapeptide-3(8) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Acetyl Hexapeptide-3(8) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Acetyl Hexapeptide-3(8) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)
  • Key companies Acetyl Hexapeptide-3(8) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Lipotec
  • Shanghai Soho-Yiming Pharmaceuticals
  • Zhejiang Peptites Biotech
  • Shenzhen JYMed Technology

