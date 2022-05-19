Business Gamification Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Gamification is a business tool that represents a whole new direction in achieving the goals you set for your company. Because gamification is a tool that small businesses can easily implement to create innovative programs that enable them to compete with large brands.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Business Gamification in Global, including the following market information:
Global Business Gamification Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Business Gamification market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Enterprise-Driven Solution Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Business Gamification include Microsoft, SAP, BI WORLDWIDE, Verint, Salesforce, Centrical, Mambo.IO, MPS Interactive Systems and LevelEleven, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Business Gamification companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Business Gamification Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Business Gamification Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Enterprise-Driven Solution
- Consumer-Driven Solution
Global Business Gamification Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Business Gamification Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Service Industry
- IT Industry
- Financial Industry
- Healthcare Industry
- Education Industry
- Government Secto
Global Business Gamification Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Business Gamification Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Business Gamification revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Business Gamification revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Microsoft
- SAP
- BI WORLDWIDE
- Verint
- Salesforce
- Centrical
- Mambo.IO
- MPS Interactive Systems
- LevelEleven
- Axonify Inc.
- Bravon
