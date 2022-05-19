Automotive Emergency Calling Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Emergency Calling in global, including the following market information:
- Global Automotive Emergency Calling Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Automotive Emergency Calling Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Automotive Emergency Calling companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Emergency Calling market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Automatic eCall Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Emergency Calling include Bosch, Continental, Valeo, Delphi, Magneti, Denso, HARMAN, Telit Wireless Solutions and LG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automotive Emergency Calling manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Emergency Calling Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Emergency Calling Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Automatic eCall
- Manual Button eCall
Global Automotive Emergency Calling Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Emergency Calling Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Passenger Vehicle
- Commercial Vehicle
Global Automotive Emergency Calling Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Emergency Calling Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automotive Emergency Calling revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automotive Emergency Calling revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automotive Emergency Calling sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Automotive Emergency Calling sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Bosch
- Continental
- Valeo
- Delphi
- Magneti
- Denso
- HARMAN
- Telit Wireless Solutions
- LG
- Gemalto
- Infineon Technologies
- Ficosa
- U-Blox
- Visteon
- Flairmicro
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Emergency Calling Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Emergency Calling Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Emergency Calling Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Emergency Calling Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Emergency Calling Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Emergency Calling Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Emergency Calling Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Emergency Calling Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Emergency Calling Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Emergency Calling Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Emergency Calling Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Emergency Calling Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Emergency Calling Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Emergency Calling Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Emergency Calling Companies
