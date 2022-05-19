Global Air Curtain Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Air Curtain market was valued at 3.97 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Air curtain is a device used to prevent air or contaminants from moving from one open space to another. The most common use is a downward-facing blower fan mounted over an entrance to a building, or an opening between two spaces conditioned at different temperatures.Panasonic accounted for 13.17% of the global air curtain production value market share in 2016. Followed players, Mars Air Systems accounted for 5.22%, Systemair accounted for 4.66%. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in China and North America. They have unshakable status in this field. The key product markets mainly locate at China and Europe. The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product`s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

By Market Verdors:

Panasonic

Mars Air Systems

Systemair

Toshiba

Mitsubishi Electric

Powered Aire Inc.

Rosenberg

2VV s.r.o.

Berner

Teplomash

Nedfon

Envirotec

Biddle

Theodoor

Airtecnics

GREE

S&P

Aleco

Ying Ge Shi

By Types:

<1000mm

1000mm-1500mm

1500mm-2000mm

switch

remote-controller

sensor

By Applications:

Commercial Use

Industrial Use

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers : Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

