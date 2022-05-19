Decorative Car Accessories Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A car accessories contains articles relating to non-essential automotive parts which embellish the look and feel of an automobile or add functionality. This report mainly studies Decorative Car Accessories market.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Decorative Car Accessories in global, including the following market information:
- Global Decorative Car Accessories Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Decorative Car Accessories Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Decorative Car Accessories companies in 2021 (%)
The global Decorative Car Accessories market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Interior Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Decorative Car Accessories include Delphi Automotive, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Magna International, Aisin Seiki, Tenneco and Federal Mogul Corp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Decorative Car Accessories manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Decorative Car Accessories Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Decorative Car Accessories Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Interior
- Exterior
Global Decorative Car Accessories Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Decorative Car Accessories Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicle
Global Decorative Car Accessories Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Decorative Car Accessories Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Decorative Car Accessories revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Decorative Car Accessories revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Decorative Car Accessories sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Decorative Car Accessories sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Delphi Automotive
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Continental AG
- Denso Corporation
- Magna International
- Aisin Seiki
- Tenneco
- Federal Mogul Corp
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Decorative Car Accessories Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Decorative Car Accessories Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Decorative Car Accessories Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Decorative Car Accessories Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Decorative Car Accessories Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Decorative Car Accessories Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Decorative Car Accessories Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Decorative Car Accessories Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Decorative Car Accessories Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Decorative Car Accessories Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Decorative Car Accessories Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Decorative Car Accessories Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Decorative Car Accessories Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Decorative Car Accessories Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Decorative Car Accessories Companies
