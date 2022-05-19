Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Industrial Refractory Materials market was valued at 408.55 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.16% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Refractories are heat-resistant materials that constitute the linings for high-temperature furnaces and reactors and other processing units. In addition to being resistant to thermal stress and other physical phenomena induced by heat, refractories must also withstand physical wear and corrosion by chemical agents. ASTM C71 defines refractories as “non-metallic materials having those chemical and physical properties that make them applicable for structures, or as components of systems, that are exposed to environments above 1,000 °F (811 K; 538 °C)”.Steel and non-ferrous metals, glass, cement and energy such as electricity and gases are important factors necessary to support economic activities and social life. Manufacturer plays a key role as these cannot be produced without advanced refractories and related facilities. In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Industrial Refractory Materials production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the production of Industrial Refractory Materials is estimated to be 50503.4 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

By Market Verdors:

RHI Magnesita

VESUVIUS

KROSAKI

SHINAGAWA

Imerys

HWI

MORGAN CRUCIBLE

SAINT-GOBAIN

Minteq

Resco

Qinghua

Puyang Refractory

Sinosteel

Lier

Jinlong

Sujia

By Types:

Shaped Industrial Refractory Materials

Unshaped Industrial Refractory Materials

By Applications:

Iron & Steel

Cement/Lime

Nonferrous Metals

Glass

Ceramics

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers : Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Shaped Industrial Refractory Materials

1.4.3 Unshaped Industrial Refractory Materials

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Iron & Steel

1.5.3 Cement/Lime

1.5.4 Nonferrous Metals

1.5.5 Glass

1.5.6 Ceramics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market

1.8.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Industrial Refractory Materials Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

