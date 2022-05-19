Diclofenac Sodium Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Diclofenac sodium is a prescription medicine used to relieve pain and swelling.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Diclofenac Sodium in global, including the following market information:

Global Diclofenac Sodium Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Diclofenac Sodium Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)

Global top five Diclofenac Sodium companies in 2021 (%)

The global Diclofenac Sodium market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Tablet Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Diclofenac Sodium include Dexcel Pharma, Bestochem, TNJ Chemical Industry, J. B. Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Tianjin Chengyi International Trading, Bidu Biotech and Simcere Pharmaceutical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Diclofenac Sodium manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Diclofenac Sodium Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Diclofenac Sodium Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Tablet

Injection

Global Diclofenac Sodium Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Diclofenac Sodium Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Elderly

Adults

Global Diclofenac Sodium Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Diclofenac Sodium Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Diclofenac Sodium revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Diclofenac Sodium revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Diclofenac Sodium sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)

Key companies Diclofenac Sodium sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dexcel Pharma

Bestochem

TNJ Chemical Industry

J. B. Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

Tianjin Chengyi International Trading

Bidu Biotech

Simcere Pharmaceutical

