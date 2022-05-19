Electronic Oxygen Conservers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The electronic oxygen reservoir is an electronic oxygen storage device that enables patient-friendly and efficient long-term oxygen therapy (LTOT). Electronic oxygen storage eliminates piston noise. Saves 5 to 1 compared to continuous flow regulators. Extend the use of oxygen cylinders for hours
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Oxygen Conservers in global, including the following market information:
Global Electronic Oxygen Conservers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electronic Oxygen Conservers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Electronic Oxygen Conservers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electronic Oxygen Conservers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Charging Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electronic Oxygen Conservers include Invacare, GCE Group, Chad Therapeutics, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Krber Medizintechnik, Tri-Med,Inc., Hersill, Drive Medical and Aeromedix and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electronic Oxygen Conservers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Electronic Oxygen Conservers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electronic Oxygen Conservers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Charging
- Battery
Global Electronic Oxygen Conservers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electronic Oxygen Conservers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Clinic
- Nursing Home
- Other
Global Electronic Oxygen Conservers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electronic Oxygen Conservers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Electronic Oxygen Conservers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Electronic Oxygen Conservers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Electronic Oxygen Conservers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Electronic Oxygen Conservers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Invacare
- GCE Group
- Chad Therapeutics
- Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare
- Krber Medizintechnik
- Tri-Med,Inc.
- Hersill
- Drive Medical
- Aeromedix
- Roscoe Medical
